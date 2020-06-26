Coronavirus in Bhopal: Raj Bhavan reports 5 more positive cases

BHOPAL: There was no let up as Raj Bhavan reported five more positive corona cases taking its tally to 31 on Friday. Five jawans who were quarantined in boarding school Shramodya Vidyalaya, Mugaliachhap, have tested positive. Battalion tally went to 17. Before shifting, 11 who were asymptomatic were tested and out of them five tested positive. Medical tests of rest of jawans in quarantine centre, will be conducted after five days.

Tehsildar Devendra Chaudhary said, “Five of 57 jawans who were shifted to quarantine centre, have tested positive. Eleven were tested before shifting there and out of 11, five are positive. All the eleven were asymptomatic. We have focused more on Raj Bhavan. Multipronged strategies have been adopted to check the spread and shifting of jawans.”