Corona Impact: Legislators’ seats to be marked, more chairs placed in MP Vidhan Sabha

BHOPAL: Holding assembly session from July 20 has become a challenge for state government because of corona pandemic.

Minister Om Prakash Saklecha who was down with COVID-19 had come to the House during Rajya Sabha elections. The entire Vidhan Sabha was sanitised thereafter and its employees were quarantined.

The measures to be taken during the session are being discussed so that the situation that had occurred during RS elections doesn’t re-occur.

Seating arrangements for the legislators have been made in the House. The places where they will sit have also been marked. The legislators will also be told to follow corona security norms in the House.

The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has issued a letter to the officers who will come to House during the session. In the letter, they have been advised to visit the House if necessary.

Officials above secretary rank will be allowed to enter the officers’ gallery and a vacant chair will be placed between two officials.