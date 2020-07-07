Corona Impact: Legislators’ seats to be marked, more chairs placed in MP Vidhan Sabha

BHOPAL: Holding assembly session from July 20 has become a challenge for state government because of corona pandemic.
Minister Om Prakash Saklecha who was down with COVID-19 had come to the House during Rajya Sabha elections. The entire Vidhan Sabha was sanitised thereafter and its employees were quarantined.
The measures to be taken during the session are being discussed so that the situation that had occurred during RS elections doesn’t re-occur.
Seating arrangements for the legislators have been made in the House. The places where they will sit have also been marked. The legislators will also be told to follow corona security norms in the House.
The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has issued a letter to the officers who will come to House during the session. In the letter, they have been advised to visit the House if necessary.
Officials above secretary rank will be allowed to enter the officers’ gallery and a vacant chair will be placed between two officials.
Only a limited number of journalists will be allowed to enter Vidhan Sabha.
Officers of public relations department and news agencies will be allowed to enter the House the way they were permitted during Rajya Sabha elections. The entry of outsiders on the recommendations of ministers and legislators will be banned.
Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma, home minister Narottam Mishra and former minister Govind Singh have reviewed the arrangements.
According to Vidhan Sabha principal secretary AP Singh, changes have been made because of COVID-19.
The entire House will be sanitised before beginning of the session. Each person entering Vidhan Sabha has to undergo thermal screening.
According to Singh, steps will be taken to ensure social distance in the House. There will be additional chairs for the legislators, he said.