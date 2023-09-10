‘Congress Made Their Favourite People Millionaires Through KBC’, Says Scindia At Ladli Behna Yojna Event

‘Congress Made Their Favourite People Millionairs Through Kaun Banega Crorepati’: Scindia Attacked Congress In Ladli Behna Yojna Conference | Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In the chief Minister's event of Ladli Behna Yojna held in Gwalior on Sunday, Union Avation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia accused the Congress of benefitting their favourite people through the reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

He alleged that during the tenure of 15 months of Congress in power, in the year 2018, the show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” was broadcast day and night. “In that show Congess invite its favourite people and made them crorepatis.”

He added, “They had renovated Vallabh Bhawan during their rule. It had become a den of corruption.”

Scidia continued, “There was a dialogue in Kaun Banega Crorepati, ‘Lock it’. With this dailogue they want to say that all of you should lock the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and throw the key in Chambal.”

The minister also appealed to the public that it should never vote for Congress as it is the most corrupt party.

Scindia was in Gwalior, addressing the public in the state level Ladli Behna Conference. Along with Scidia’s statement, a lot of drama was seen during the programme.

State Working Committee member Ved Prakash Sharma got angry and State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar tried to console and convince him but he did not agree and he left the stage.

Meanwhile, former minister Imarti Devi was also angry as she couldn’t find a chair. Later, Jyotiraditya Scindia found Imarti Devi a chair.

