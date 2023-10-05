"Congress Failed To Give Unemployment Allowance During Its Tenure": BJP

VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president V D Sharma has taken a jibe at former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath over a post on X related to youth (first time voters) saying Congress had made false promises to form the government during 2018 assembly polls.

Sharma made the remark while speaking to media persons in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

"There are 53 lakh voters aged between 18 and 23 years. Today, the work that has been done in the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the kind of opportunities the youth have got, the BJP government is continuously moving forward in this direction with the youth leadership," Sharma said.

Sharma said that the youth of Madhya Pradesh wanted to ask congress that they had made false promises to form the government in the state during 2018 assembly polls.

The BJP leader said, "The youth of Madhya Pradesh want to ask you (Nath) that you make false promises to form the government. You promised to give Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance to the youth. But why did the congress government not give a single penny to any youth in its 15-month rule in the state?" "You (Nath) should feel ashamed that you insulted the youth and cheated them. The youth of Madhya Pradesh will definitely answer you in the forthcoming elections," Sharma added.

Former CM Nath on Thursday morning wrote on X, "Over 22 lakh young voters aged 18 to 19 years will cast their votes for the first time in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Congress, while congratulating these 'first-time voters', appeals to these voters to cast their votes keeping the future of themselves and their state in mind." "The BJP is scared of these youth because the BJP has neither provided good higher education, nor training, nor jobs, nor employment opportunities, nor any policy plan for the future to these youth. The biggest thing is that this (youth) is an aware and smart generation, which will not fall prey to the BJP's deception, misguidance and coaxing", Nath added in his post.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after the then Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

