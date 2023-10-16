Congress' Candidate List Proved It's Guarantee Of Corruption, Nepotism, Criminalization, Says MP BJP Chief VD Sharma

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) VD Sharma on Monday took a jibe at the Congress party over ticket distribution for the forthcoming state assembly polls saying Congress proved that it was the guarantee of corruption, nepotism and criminalization.

Sharma made the remark while addressing a press conference in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

'54 Congress leaders tainted'

Sharma said, "The Congress party has released the list of 144 candidates in which 54 leaders are tainted. It includes serious offences such as harassment, molestation, rape and corruption. The Congress has also given tickets for the election to the relatives and associates of its leaders. With this list, Congress has proved the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right that Congress is the guarantee of corruption, nepotism and criminalization."

The Congress party has not declared the candidates for assembly seats in Chhindwara district. It seems that either the Congress MLAs of the district are in denial, or the public is angry with the Congress, or the Congress is unable to take a decision due to fear of defeat in the upcoming poll, the BJP leader added.

"The way Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh pretended to resign and put the blame on a BJP worker. To remain in the headlines, Mr Bantadhar (Digvijaya Singh) has been using similar tactics earlier also. This is the basic character of the Congress leaders, but the BJP party workers are ready in the field to answer him," he added.

BJP to organise Shakti Sammelan

Meanwhile, the BJP leader further said that the BJP would organise Shakti Sammelan in the entire state on October 17, 18 and 19 for the rituals of Shakti Adhishthatri as well as the Amritkal of democracy during Navratri festival. In the presence of party leadership at every booth, workers would take a pledge of booth victory.

BJP is a cadre base organisation and the hard work of the party workers has made it the largest political party in the world. Now with the blessings of Maa Durga, the party workers are going to enter the field once again. The 2023 elections would be fought at every booth. Party workers would enter the election battleground with the resolve to take the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas" to the grassroots level.

Sharma also said that party workers would prepare strategies in these conferences to make Madhya Pradesh the number one state in the country and to keep the country and the state safe from Congress's politics of corruption, nepotism and appeasement.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.