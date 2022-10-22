Cold conditions at bay in state

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Light showers tried to drench the soil at sundry places in Dhar district in last twenty four hours. The remaining parts of state remained dry. The highest maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius was recorded in Damoh, Rajgarh, Khargone, Gwalior and Shivpuri respectively.

Weather department said that minimum temperature nosedived in Narmadapuram division in last twenty four hours. Minimum temperature was below normal level in Bhopal but dip in mercury was not enough to make people shiver. The lowest minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius was recorded in Mandla and Raisen respectively.

The forecast made by weather department said weather would remain dry in the state. As of now, light pinch of cold is being felt only during early morning hours and even during the night hours as well.

Moreover, by Diwali festival each year, winter season makes its presence felt. But cold conditions are not intense enough so far.

Read Also 2022 diyas light up Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal