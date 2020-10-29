CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s son Kartikay meets Digvijay Singh in Biora during election campaigning

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s son Kartikay Chauhan took the blessings of former chief minister Digvijay Singh in Biora, on Thursday.

Both the leaders met during campaigning for upcoming election for Biora seat. The Biora seat became vacant when the Congress MLA Goverdhan Dangi had died due to corona infection. He was the first MLA who lost life due to novel coronavirus.

When Kartikay met Singh, he asked about the well-being of the former chief minister and also inquired about his son, Jaivardhan Singh. Jaivardhan had recently tested positive for coronavirus.

From the Biora seat, the Congress has given the ticket to Ramchandra Dangi and the BJP gave the ticket to Narayan Singh Pawar. In 2018 election, Pawar had lost and now he is again contesting the election from BJP.