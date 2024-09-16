 CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ambitious Solar Expansion For MP: Rooftop Panels On Government Buildings By 2025, Major Solar & Wind Projects Underway
In last 12 years, Madhya Pradesh has registered 14 times growth in renewable energy capacity. He was addressing the fourth Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat on Monday.

Monday, September 16, 2024
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that target has been set to install rooftop solar panels on all government buildings by 2025. The work is going on in mission mode. Moreover, 15,000 hectare land has been identified in Agar, Dhar, Ashok Nagar, Bhind, Shivpuri and Sagar districts for installation of 7,500 megawatt solar energy plant.

In last 12 years, Madhya Pradesh has registered 14 times growth in renewable energy capacity. He was addressing the fourth Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat on Monday. Giving the presentation on works being done in Madhya Pradesh in terms of clean and green energy, he said that the state has the capacity to make impossible things possible.

In 2012, state’s renewable energy capacity was less than 500 megawatt. In last twelve years, the renewable energy capacity increased more than 14 times. Today, in total energy capacity, renewable energy contribution is 21 percent. He said the state is pioneer in innovations in renewable energy. Under Rewa Solar Energy project, big solar energy parks are being established and there energy has been provided at cheaper rate than the energy produced from coal.

Rewa Solar Power Plant has given electricity to Delhi Metro. He said that Rewa Solar Power project is taught as a case study in Harvard University. Solar Park in Agar, Shajapur and Neemuch has country’s lowest tariff of Rs 2.14 per unit.

In Agar, Shajapur and Neemuch, 1500 megawatt solar park is under construction. World’s biggest floating solar project is being developed on Narmada river in Omkareshwar. Panels of 200 MW project has been installed so far. There is target to establish 3000 MW Wind Energy project in Ujjain, Agar, Dhar, Mandsaur and Ratlam.

Government is mulling to make changes in Pump Hydro Action Plan so that investors can easily make investments in the state. To promote renewable energy, modern manufacturing zone is being established in 227.54 acre in Narmadapuram at the cost of Rs 464.65 crores.

