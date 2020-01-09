CM Kamal Nath to inaugurate Bhopal Literature and Art Festival

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath will inaugurate the second edition of three-day Bhopal Literature and Art Festival (BLF) at Bharat Bhawan on Friday.

Minister for culture Vijay Laxmi Sadho and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh will also be present on inaugural day.

56 knowledge sessions will be held and about 80 authors and distinguished literary and public affairs personalities will be discussing culture, environment, politics, contemporary affairs, management, literature and history.

The Sushila Devi Award for the Best Fiction Author in English in 2019 will be given away. There will also be a launch of Anthony de Sa’s new collection of stories titled ‘One for Sorrow, Two for Joy’.

The first day event will begin with a discussion on ‘Precious Water, Scarce Water’ and Magasaysay Award winner and waterman Rajendra Singh will take part of it. The session will be held at Antrang Hall of the Bhawan from 1.20 to 2pm.

It will be followed by discussion sessions on ‘Is India Heading for environmental Coolapse: Bharati Chaturvedi in conversation with Nutan Manmohan and Raghav Chandra, ‘Tribes as Living Bridges: Dr Erach Bharucha in conversation with Ajoy Bhattacharya, ‘Hindu Mythology and Doosday: Usha Narayan in converstion with Seema Raizada, ‘Indian environment and the role of Indira Gandhi : Jairam ramesh in conversation with Abhilash Khandekar and Bharti Chaturvedi, ‘Subhash Chandra Bose, Springing Tiger to silent Sainthood : Anuj Dhar in conversation with Brig Sanjay Agrawal and ‘Mission Mangal : Minnie Vaid in conversation with Amita Singh and Richa Sinha’.

A discussion on ‘How Much Does a Vote Count : Navin B Chawla in conversation with R Parasuram and Rasheed Kidwai, ‘Mohandas to Mahatma : Life and Struggle of Gandhi, Pramod Kapoor in conversation with Sharad Chandra Behar and ‘Business Sutra : Smart Mannagement Indian Style, Devdutt Pattanaik in conversation with Pallavi Govil and Rajeev Mishra will be held after tea break from 3.50pm to 5pm. The performance of classical vocalist Kalapini Komkali will be held in the evening from 6.15pm to 7.30pm.