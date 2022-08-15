e-Paper Get App

Chhatarpur: Rangers association asks to boycott felicitation functions

It is noteworthy that the aforementioned ceremonies are held for felicitating officers exhibiting outstanding performance as well as to the officers in charge of the forest security, who perform their duties conscientiously.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatapur Resident Rangers Association provincial president Shishupal Ahirwar has issued a press release, appealing to all the forest officials as well as all the forest ranges to boycott the honorary citation letters and felicitation ceremonies held by senior officials on the occasion of Independence Day. It is noteworthy that the aforementioned ceremonies are held for felicitating officers exhibiting outstanding performance as well as to the officers in charge of the forest security, who perform their duties conscientiously.

The press release stated that in the Vidisha region, several forest officers as well as employees were presented honorary citation letters and were felicitated earlier, after which, an FIR was lodged against them and they were sent to police custody. The entire forest staff was dismayed due to this act and have lost the spirit to discharge their duties.

The press note further read that the forest staff, which is obligated to undergo tough tasks on a daily basis, such as taking on the forest mafia and hunters, does not deserve such treatment.

Hence, in view of the same, it has been appealed to all the forest officials as well as rangers to not ensure their presence in such felicitation ceremonies anymore and boycott them bluntly.

Read Also
Chhatarpur: Labourer dies in wall collapse
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalChhatarpur: Rangers association asks to boycott felicitation functions

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Eye camp organised for EWS students at R.K.Puram school

Delhi: Eye camp organised for EWS students at R.K.Puram school

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: Rites of India's ace stock market investor held in Mumbai; see pics

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: Rites of India's ace stock market investor held in Mumbai; see pics

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala leaves a void in India’s investment play

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala leaves a void in India’s investment play

Maharashtra: Forests of Gadchiroli offer new home for wild elephants

Maharashtra: Forests of Gadchiroli offer new home for wild elephants

Mumbai: BEST's Re 1 travel plan extended till August 31

Mumbai: BEST's Re 1 travel plan extended till August 31