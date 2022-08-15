Chhatarpur: Rangers association asks to boycott felicitation functions

Representative Photo |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatapur Resident Rangers Association provincial president Shishupal Ahirwar has issued a press release, appealing to all the forest officials as well as all the forest ranges to boycott the honorary citation letters and felicitation ceremonies held by senior officials on the occasion of Independence Day. It is noteworthy that the aforementioned ceremonies are held for felicitating officers exhibiting outstanding performance as well as to the officers in charge of the forest security, who perform their duties conscientiously.

The press release stated that in the Vidisha region, several forest officers as well as employees were presented honorary citation letters and were felicitated earlier, after which, an FIR was lodged against them and they were sent to police custody. The entire forest staff was dismayed due to this act and have lost the spirit to discharge their duties.

The press note further read that the forest staff, which is obligated to undergo tough tasks on a daily basis, such as taking on the forest mafia and hunters, does not deserve such treatment.

Hence, in view of the same, it has been appealed to all the forest officials as well as rangers to not ensure their presence in such felicitation ceremonies anymore and boycott them bluntly.

