Chhatarpur: Police crack blind murder case, arrest accused

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The civil lines police of Chhatarpur have cracked a blind murder case pending for the past five years, in which a woman was found dead inside a pond in Chhatarpur, with her hands tied by a rope, the police said on Saturday.

The police claimed that the husband of the deceased is the accused in the case, who has been arrested. The police stated that the dead body of the woman had been discovered floating in a pond close to Sanmati school in September 2018. They continued by stating that the deceased woman had been identified as Kamlesh Ahirwar, to verify whose identity, her husband Rakesh Ahirwar, a patwari by profession, had been called to the police station, but he refused to admit that the deceased is his wife.

After this, the case had been pending for 5 long years, following which the superintendent of police (SP), Sachin Sharma, ordered a probe in the case. During probe, the civil lines police stumbled upon numerous evidences which led to the fact that the deceased was patwari Ahirwar’s wife.

Ahirwar was nabbed from state capital Bhopal and questioned strictly, who admitted to committing the crime with as many as two of his accomplices. He also told the police that his wife often used to suspect him of having an extra-marital affair, following which frequent arguments used to take place between the two.

He further said that he separated from his wife, but she used to visit him regularly at his relocated residence and argue with him as well as his family members. Fed up of this, he and two of his accomplices tied her hands with a rope when she visited again and threw her into the pond, after which she died.