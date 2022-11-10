MP: Chhatarpur woman ‘suffocates to death’ in jam-packed train

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman died in a jam-packed coach of Udaipur Inter-City Express while travelling to Jhansi on Wednesday. Her husband and brother-in-law who were accompanying her claimed that she died of suffocation in the coach.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said that kin of the woman got down from the train at Harpalpur station in Chhatarpur with her body and informed the station master, who in turn informed the GRP.

Talking to reporters, GRP officials said that the deceased was identified as Benibai (70). She had boarded the general coach of the train from Kulpahad station along with her husband and brother-in-law. The general coach of the train was packed to the brim. Her kin claimed that she suffocated to death owing to the crowd, said the GRP.

Sources claimed that when GRP officials informed Harpalpur police station about the incident, the latter shrugged off their responsibility claiming that the incident occurred on GRP turf.

The fight over jurisdiction continued for a few hours. Later, Harpalpur police sent the body for post-mortem.

However, Chhatarpur DSP Shashank Jain refuted all the aforementioned claims and said that action was taken in due time by Harpalpur police.

