Chhatarpur: Man responsible for damaging idol held

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a mentally disturbed man who damaged an idol of Hanuman at Brahmeshwar Ashram on the Rajnagar-Ganj road under Khajuraho police station on Wednesday.

They also damaged the empty room of the temple priest in Lakheri village. The incident sparked resentment among residents in the area.

Additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh said that the cops had arrested Gajju Adiwasi, a resident of Lakheri village.

Gajju said that he was tense as his wife had gone to her parentsí house with the children.

A few days ago, a woman lodged a complaint of rape against the priest of the temple. On the grounds of the FIR, the priest was arrested.

Meanwhile, people belonging to the Brahmin community in Lakheri held a meeting in connection with the incident at Mote Mahaveer temple on Wednesday. After that, they handed over a memorandum to superintendent of police Sachin Sharma.

Cops watching people spreading rumours

The police are keeping an eye on those who are spreading rumours on social media. The incidents taking place after an FIR was lodged against the priest of the temple caused worry to the policemen.

In the aftermath of the FIR, OBC Mahasabha took to streets and, now, the idol of the temple has been damaged.

Superintendent of police Sachin Sharma said that the police had arrested the person who was involved in damaging the idol in the temple in Lakheri village. He appealed to people not to pay attention to rumours.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:24 AM IST