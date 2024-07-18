Chaos At Muharram Procession In Ujjain After Tableau Falls Down; 6 Injured, Lathicharge Enforced To Control Panicking Crowd

(left) Bade Sahab falling over (right) Police helping the trapped personnel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as six people were injured as chaos erupted at a Muharram procession in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday late evening. During the rally, people carrying the tableau of Bade Sahab (Symbolic horse) lost balance and fell down. On them, plummeted the religious tableau. Adding to the chaos, the horse tilted to one side and the crowd rushing from behind the procession fell on each other in panic.

During the incident a total of six people got mildly injured. Three policemen got pushed and fell on the barriers and three people from the procession fell and were stamped on by the rushing crowd.

Losing balance caused the ruckus

According to information, a large number of people from the Muslim community participated in the Muharram procession in Ujjain city on Wednesday night. The procession was moving from Kamari Marg to Geeta Colony. As it neared the Khajur Wali Mosque, a young man at the front, carrying a symbolic horse on his shoulder, lost his balance and fell. This caused others to lose their balance as well, and the symbolic horse tilted to one side.

The police tried to rescue those trapped under the fallen horse, but the crowd kept pushing forward. In the chaos, three policemen were knocked down into a roadside barricade.

Lathicharge to control the crowd

As the crowd continued to grow, the situation became more chaotic. The police had to resort to a lathicharge (baton charge) to control the crowd. Once the forward movement of the crowd stopped, the trapped people could be safely removed.