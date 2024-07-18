Out For Swim In Rains, Three Friends Drown In Stop Dam In MP

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three friends drowned while swimming in stop dam located in Morena. Unfortunately, one of them ventured into deeper waters, and in an attempt to save their friend, the other two also ended up in the deep end. All three of them died.

The incident took place at the stop dam situated just outside Balalpur village under the jurisdiction of Jaura Janpad Panchayat on Wednesday night.

Upon receiving information about the mishap, the Jaura police promptly arrived at the scene. They retrieved the bodies and took them into custody. A case of accidental drowning has been registered.

According to information, the deceased, identified as Ashik, Saurabh, and Mohit, had gone to the dam for a swim. While swimming, one of the three ventured further into the dam. Unknowingly, he got stuck into a rapid and started panicking. Seeing this, the other two boys dived straight in to save their friend.

Unfortunately, the other two also succumbed to the deep waters and drowned to their death. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the mortuary and will undergo post-mortem examination on Thursday morning. The tragic loss of the three young lives has cast a pall of gloom over the community.