 Chaitra Navratri: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessings In Maihar Mata Mandir; Bollywood Singer Jubin Nautiyal Visits Mahakal (WATCH)
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh):

The commencement of Chaitra Navratri saw an array of VIPs adding to the festive fervor across the state on Tuesday. Renowned playback artist Jubin Nautiyal graced the Mahakal Temple with his melodious tunes, enchanting devotees with his soulful renditions. Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav immersed himself in prayers at the Maihar Shakti Peeth in Satna.

"On the auspicious occasion of the New Year, I extend my heartfelt wishes to the residents of our state and our nation. It is our privilege that today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting MP. His arrival will infuse our state with new strength, prosperity, and energy," expressed Yadav.

Additionally, several other dignitaries, including local leaders and government officials, joined the festivities, spreading blessings and good wishes among the people. As the state welcomed the Hindu New Year with joyous celebrations, the presence of these esteemed personalities added a touch of grandeur and spiritual significance to the occasion.

Jubin Nautiyal To Perform At Vikramotsav Celebration

Later today, Jubin Nautiyal is slated to enthrall audiences with his enchanting performance at the Vikramotsav celebration, infusing the festive atmosphere with his captivating vocals and rhythmic tunes. His participation promises to elevate the festivities to new heights, resonating with the spirit of joy and devotion that defines Chaitra Navratri.

