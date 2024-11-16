 Case Against 2 House Owners For Not Giving Info About Tenants In Balaghat
The team has gathered information about those who have come to the city from other places and are living in rented houses.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A team led by city superintendent of police Anjul Ayank Mishra and Kotwalipolice station in-charge Prakash Baskle has registered a case against two house owners for not providing information about their tenants.

Such an action was taken for the first time in the district. The team has gathered information about those who have come to the city from other places and are living in rented houses. Superintendent of police Nagendra Singh issued instructions to all police stations, asking them to collect information from the house owners about their tenants.

The decision was taken after sub-divisional magistrate Gopal Soni imposed ban orders in Balaghat sub-division to step up security in the area a few days ago.

Similarly, another tenant from Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh was living in a house in ward number eight. In both cases, the house owners did not inform the police about the tenants, so they registered a case against the house owners.

A large number of people from Bihar, UP, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other places are living in rented houses in Balaghat and doing businesses. Although many house owners inform the police about their tenants, a few keep avoid giving it.

Now that the inspection has begun, the house owners can be seen at the police stations with the photographs and identity cards of their tenants. A list of tenants, submitted to the police stations by house owners, will be presented to the SDM.

Soni said every house owner should furnish information about the tenants. Such information helps the police trace any criminal and maintain law and order, he said, adding that inspection will continue. He appealed to the house owners to cooperate with the administration.

