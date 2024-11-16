Cyber Thug Creates Son’s Fake Arrest Scene With AI, Dupes Man Of Rs 40K In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A cyber thug has used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a youth’s fake arrest scene to dupe his father of Rs 40,000. The scene made the man so emotional that he transferred the money to the thug’s account.

The incident came to light after a complaint lodged at the police station, cyber cell and on CM Helpline.

According to sources, 64-year-old Abhay Kumar Jain, resident of Dakshini Pateri, under the Civil Lines police station was duped of Rs 40,000. The cyber thug informed Jain over the phone that his son had been arrested.

Afterwards the cheat identifying himself as Rakesh Sharma from SP office made a video call to Jain, telling him that his son Saurabh and his friend were arrested for committing a murder.

The fraudster told Jain that if he wanted to save his son, he should immediately transfer Rs 1, 00, 000 to his account. In the video call, the man showed Jain that Saurabh was in the lock-up and was surrounded by some policemen. Jain was also shown that some policemen were pushing Saurabh. The sight made the elderly man so emotional that he transferred Rs 40,000 to the thug’s account.

Nevertheless, Saurabh, unaware of the incident, was busy doing some work in the city. As soon as his brother called him up from Bhopal and told him about the incident, he contacted his father over the phone. No sooner his father picked up the call than he asked Saurabh whether the police had freed him or not. Saurabh said he was never arrested, and he was in Dhavari.

They duped Jain of the money causing fear psychosis to him by using AI. When Jain went to the police station to lodge a complaint, the cyber portal did not function. Nevertheless, the complaint was lodged afterwards.