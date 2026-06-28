Burglars Break Into Ex-Judge Giribala Singh’s House, Flee After Police Siren In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Burglars broke into the house of retired judge Giribala Singh, one of the accused in the actress-model Twisha Sharma death case, and allegedly attempted to steal gold jewellery and a file containing important documents related to Singh and her son, Samarth Singh.

However, the accused fled after hearing a police vehicle siren during routine night patrol, leaving the stolen items behind. ACP Rajneesh Kashyap confirmed the attempted theft and recovery of the belongings.

At the time of the incident, Giribala Singh’s brother was present in the house. He said the burglars entered through the rear side of the property, due to which no one noticed the break-in initially.

When the police patrol reached the area, the suspects panicked and ran away. Police chased them but failed to apprehend them.

Officers later examined CCTV footage from the area and detained two suspects on Sunday based on suspicious movements. They are currently being questioned.

Giribala, son Samarth in judicial custody till June 30

Meanwhile, Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh remain in judicial custody till June 30 in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case.

During a court hearing on June 16 via video conferencing, Giribala Singh requested that she be provided complete newspapers in jail, claiming that reports related to her case were being removed.

She also sought an extension of the 20-minute limit for lawyer meetings and requested permission to meet her lawyers along with her son to better coordinate their legal defence.

The defence also sought further investigation into Twisha Sharma’s bank account, alleged expenditure of ₹7 lakh, mobile tower location records, and the car key linked to the case.

Investigation ongoing

Actress-model and former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma was found dead at her residence on May 12, 2026. Following her death, her maternal family alleged that she was subjected to dowry harassment by her husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh.

The investigation in the case is still ongoing.