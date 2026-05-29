Twisha Sharma Death Case: Accused Husband Samarth Singh, Mother-In-Law & Retired Judge Giribala Singh Sent To 5-Day CBI Remand-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Court in Bhopal sent Twisha Sharma Death Case accused husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh to 5-day CBI remand, on Friday.

Notably, the investigating agency sought five-day remand for both accused. The court approved the remand request. Meanwhile, the defence lawyer also did not oppose the demand for remand.

Samarth Singh was already on a seven-day CBI remand. After the remand period ended on Friday, he was produced before the court again.

Both accused remained inside the courtroom from 12:34 pm to 2:08 pm. After the hearing, the CBI team took them along and left the court premises.

According to officials, the CBI team reached her house in the morning and questioned her for nearly seven hours. After the questioning and searches inside the house, officials arrested her in connection with the ongoing investigation into Twisha Sharma’s death.

Following her arrest, Giribala Singh was taken for a medical examination and later brought to court amid tight security.

Twisha Sharma's husband was taken for medical examination before presenting him in front of the court.

Media persons and locals were seen gathered outside during the court proceedings.

📍BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH |CBI brought Twisha Sharma's husband and accused, Samarth Singh, for a medical examination before producing him in court pic.twitter.com/dSXeHXTO3X — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) May 29, 2026

The Incident

The case is linked to the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Bhopal on May 12, only a few months after her marriage. While the in-laws had earlier claimed it was a suicide, Twisha’s family accused them of dowry harassment and murder.

#WATCH | Twisha Sharma death case | Accused and Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh brought to Special CBI Court in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.



Twisha's husband and accused Samarth Singh has also been brought here to be produced before the Court. pic.twitter.com/LuYZcuYH22 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 29, 2026

The arrest came shortly after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail. Reports said the court raised concerns about possible tampering of evidence and also questioned the earlier relief granted to her.

VIDEO | Bhopal: Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh being taken out of CBI office, to be produced before a local court shortly.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/cIJJrGzZ8G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2026

CBI officials are now investigating different parts of the case, including CCTV footage, mobile phone records and the events that took place inside the house on the night of Twisha’s death. Officials are also questioning people linked to the family as part of the probe.

Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh had already been arrested earlier in the case. The investigation is still underway and more action is expected in the coming days.