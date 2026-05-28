Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Arrests Mother-In-Law & Retd Judge Giribala Singh

Twisha Sharma Death Case: HC Reserves Order On Giribala Singh’s Bail After CBI Gets Samarth Singh’s Custody |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former judge Giribala Singh has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Bhopal in daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's death case, on Thursday.

Actor and model Twisha, got married to Giribala's son Samarth Singh barely five months ago. She was found dead at her in-law's residence on May 12. Twisha, before taking the extreme step, shared concerns about her husband and his family's behaviour on chats with her friends and family.

(This is a Breaking News. More updates to follow)