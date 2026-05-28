Twisha Sharma Death Case: Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh Spotted Feeding Stray Dogs Outside Bhopal Home

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Bhopal: Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, was spotted on Thursday morning feeding two stray dogs outside her residence in Bhopal, a day after her anticipatory bail was quashed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

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Earlier on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Singh in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case.

With the pre-arrest protection overturned by the High Court, law enforcement authorities are now cleared to pursue necessary investigative measures, including potential custodial interrogation.

This comes after the High Court on Monday fast-tracked the legal proceedings surrounding the unnatural death of Twisha Sharma, scheduling an urgent hearing for May 27 at 2:30 pm.

The High Court set aside the relief previously granted to Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal, reported news agency ANI. The case involves serious allegations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation and proceed with the matter expeditiously.

Read Also Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Probes Gaps In Statements

For the unversed, Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws.