Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Probes Gaps In Statements | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI on Wednesday carried out an extensive search and interrogation session at the residence of retired judge Giribala Singh in Bag Mugalia for three-and-a-half hours. CFSL experts and a forensic interrogation team were also present.

The agency attempted to reconstruct the sequence of events from the night of the incident and questioned family members about those present in the house, incoming phone calls and the exact movements of individuals at the time.

Sources said the CBI specifically questioned Giribala Singh about the exact position in which Twisha’s body was found.

Investigators also focused on the interaction between Samarth Singh and Twisha and the gap between the time she allegedly went to the terrace and when her body was later recovered. Officials reportedly tried to identify inconsistencies and gaps in previous statements.

Samarth’s cousin questioned

Samarth Singh’s cousin, Swaraj Singh, was also questioned. Sources said Swaraj was the third person seen in CCTV footage captured at the house on the day of the incident. The CBI also conducted a face-to-face interrogation between Samarth and Swaraj Singh.

Detailed inspection

The CFSL team carried out detailed videography and forensic documentation of the house, including Twisha’s room and the terrace.

Sources said some objects and possible evidence allegedly missed during the initial investigation were also seized. The team also measured the length of the shade where Twisha was allegedly found hanging.

Hi-tech thermal mapping

A thermal scanner machine was reportedly used to create a 360-degree thermal image mapping of the crime scene.

Forensic experts accompanying the CBI team used advanced imaging and recording equipment to digitally reconstruct the location and preserve scene details for further analysis.

Samarth Singh in CBI remand till May 29

The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, sent Samarth Singh to CBI remand till May 29.

Twisha's family’s advocate Ankur Pandey said that since the local court was not authorised to hear a case involving the CBI, the proceedings were limited to a formal handover. Hearings in the case will now take place in a CBI court.