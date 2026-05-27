Youth Brutally Beaten, Forced Into Car In Broad Daylight Over Old Rivalry In Bhopal-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly beaten and kidnapped in broad daylight on a busy road over old dispute in Bhopal.

The entire incident was captured on video by people present there. The video surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

In the viral video, the accused can be clearly seen beating the young man and then pushing him into a car before escaping. Despite the shocking incident happening openly on the road, people nearby remained mostly silent spectators, standing aside and watching.

Watch the video below :

Law and order situation in Bhopal



Now, open kidnappings are being caught on camera in the country. The video is said to be from #MadhyaPradesh's #Bhopal.



Via- @journorai pic.twitter.com/BkymMpQoRr — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 27, 2026

According to information, the incident reportedly took place near Prabhat Petrol Pump, where a group of youths stopped the victim in the middle of the road and started assaulting him.

Before people nearby could understand what was happening, the accused allegedly forced the young man into a car and fled from the spot.

According to initial police information, there was an old dispute between the victim and the accused. Police suspect that the incident took place due to personal rivalry.

राजधानी भोपाल में सरेआम व्यक्ति को कार में डालकर ले गए…

गुंडों का हौसला देखिए, मानो कानून छुट्टी पर हो।



मध्यप्रदेश,राजस्थान, हरियाणा और उत्तरप्रदेश…

चारों तरफ बीजेपी सरकार ही है, अब ये गुंडे भागकर जाएंगे कहाँ?



ऐसा सख्त इलाज करने की,

कि दोबारा कोई कानून को चुनौती देने की… pic.twitter.com/IdNJrsIBFR — Journalist Namita Sharma (@NamitaSharmaSV) May 27, 2026

After the video went viral, Bhopal Police immediately started action. Using the car number seen in the video, police identified and arrested all the accused involved in the case. The kidnapped youth was also rescued safely.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said police acted quickly after the video surfaced online.

राजनीतिक क्रांति, भोपाल

*भोपाल में दिनदहाड़े युवक का अपहरण, वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल*

अशोका गार्डन थाना क्षेत्र में दिनदहाड़े एक युवक को कार में जबरन बैठाकर अपहरण किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है।

घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस हरकत में आई।

पुलिस ने pic.twitter.com/Z91F2WzzCb — राजनीतिक क्रांति, दैनिक समाचार पत्र (@RajnitikKranti) May 26, 2026

He said a case has been registered against the accused under charges related to kidnapping and assault, and further questioning is underway.

The incident has once again raised concerns over public safety in Bhopal, as people questioned how such a crime could happen openly in daylight on a busy road.