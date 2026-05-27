Five Years' Jail And ₹1 Lakh Penalty For Using Chinese Manjha In Bhopal

Five Years In Jail And ₹1 Lakh Penalty For Using Chinese Manjha | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police headquarters has taken a strict step against the use, production, sale, storage, and import of Chinese manjha. Any person found in possession of the lethal kite-string against the rules may face five years of imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

The action follows various incidents reported across the state wherein several people sustained serious injuries and a few lost their lives because of Chinese Manjha.

Special Director General of the Crime Investigation Department Pankaj Srivastava issued directives to all district superintendents of police, railway superintendents of police, and the police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore to follow the guidelines.

The officers must destroy the seized manjha in a manner similar to articles seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Officers should not dispose of the string in the open but must send it to an industrial incinerator, as destroying it in the open may harm the environment.

The Crime Investigation Department has also received instructions to take action against e-commerce companies involved in selling such articles. Earlier, the Home Department issued directives asking officials to strengthen the local intelligence system to ascertain the transportation, storage, and business of the manjha in their respective areas.