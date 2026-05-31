Twisha Sharma Death Case: Ex-Judge Giribala Singh Complains of Anxiety During CBI Questioning, Denies Allegations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The retired judge and mother-in-law of the deceased actress Twisha Sharma, Giribala Singh, allegedly complained of anxiety and nervousness during the CBI investigation, as reported on Sunday.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the death of actress Twisha Sharma, has secured a five-day remand for her husband and prime accused, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh.

VIDEO | Bhopal dowry death: "Twisha was on schizophrenic drugs, we failed to save her," says Mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/wRJOJ1t0K8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2026

As Girbala was being interrogated, she allegedly repeatedly cited uneasiness, said the sources.

At present, a woman DSP of the CBI has been continuously interrogating her as part of the ongoing investigation.

It is said the agency focused its questioning on allegations related to tampering with the alleged crime scene, CCTV footage, and the preservation of digital evidence.

Justice in motion.



Twisha Sharma death case takes a major turn as Bhopal Police take away her husband and prime accused Samarth Singh from his residence.



The young woman’s suspicious death has shaken the city. Public pressure mounting for a thorough investigation and strict… pic.twitter.com/YaHjFuTwQ9 — GarudEyeIntel | OSINT 🇮🇳 (@GarudEyeIntel) May 25, 2026

Investigators reportedly sought explanations regarding the serious allegations mentioned in the FIR registered against her.

The CBI is also said to have asked why, despite accusations made by the complainant's side, her role in the case should be considered limited.

However, Giribala Singh reportedly denied all allegations and described them as baseless.

Accused and Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh brought to Special CBI Court in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.



Twisha's husband and accused Samarth Singh has also been brought here to be produced before the Court.



Source: ANI pic.twitter.com/jlYdmC4ZXA — WION (@WIONews) May 29, 2026

‘Twisha must be depressed’

During the questioning, she also reportedly told investigators that Twisha Sharma may have taken the extreme step after falling into depression following a miscarriage. The claim is one of several aspects being examined by the agency.

CCTV footage emerges in #TwishaSharma Case (#Bhopal):



31-year-old Twisha is seen climbing stairs shortly before her death. Her husband Samarth Singh & others attempt CPR. Ex-judge mother-in-law Giribala Singh enters a room. Later, three people carry her body downstairs. https://t.co/LxfILFsVVS pic.twitter.com/mOmqfMo1Zt — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 18, 2026

CBI’s questions revolve around -

The CBI further referred to statements of witnesses recorded in the case diary and sought clarification on why several witnesses and family members have consistently alleged harassment and cruelty.

Investigators also questioned her about injuries mentioned in the post-mortem report.

According to sources, the agency asked how the alleged ante-mortem injury marks found on Twisha's body were caused and whether family members were present at the time.

The agency also reportedly sought an explanation as to why the injuries did not appear consistent with routine handling of a body.

Sources claimed that Giribala Singh did not provide clear answers to several of these questions and remained silent for much of the interrogation.

The investigation into the case is currently underway.