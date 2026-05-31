 Twisha Sharma Death Case: Ex-Judge Giribala Singh Complains of Anxiety During CBI Questioning, Denies Allegations
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Twisha Sharma Death Case: Ex-Judge Giribala Singh Complains of Anxiety During CBI Questioning, Denies Allegations

Former judge Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of deceased actress Twisha Sharma, reportedly complained of anxiety and uneasiness during CBI questioning. The agency, which has secured a five-day remand for Giribala and prime accused Samarth Singh, questioned her over alleged evidence tampering, witness statements, and injury marks mentioned in the post-mortem report. The investigation is ongoing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Ex-Judge Giribala Singh Complains of Anxiety During CBI Questioning, Denies Allegations
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Ex-Judge Giribala Singh Complains of Anxiety During CBI Questioning, Denies Allegations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The retired judge and mother-in-law of the deceased actress Twisha Sharma, Giribala Singh, allegedly complained of anxiety and nervousness during the CBI investigation, as reported on Sunday.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the death of actress Twisha Sharma, has secured a five-day remand for her husband and prime accused, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh.

As Girbala was being interrogated, she allegedly repeatedly cited uneasiness, said the sources.

At present, a woman DSP of the CBI has been continuously interrogating her as part of the ongoing investigation.

It is said the agency focused its questioning on allegations related to tampering with the alleged crime scene, CCTV footage, and the preservation of digital evidence. 

Investigators reportedly sought explanations regarding the serious allegations mentioned in the FIR registered against her.

The CBI is also said to have asked why, despite accusations made by the complainant's side, her role in the case should be considered limited. 

However, Giribala Singh reportedly denied all allegations and described them as baseless.

‘Twisha must be depressed’

During the questioning, she also reportedly told investigators that Twisha Sharma may have taken the extreme step after falling into depression following a miscarriage. The claim is one of several aspects being examined by the agency.

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CBI’s questions revolve around -

The CBI further referred to statements of witnesses recorded in the case diary and sought clarification on why several witnesses and family members have consistently alleged harassment and cruelty.

Investigators also questioned her about injuries mentioned in the post-mortem report. 

According to sources, the agency asked how the alleged ante-mortem injury marks found on Twisha's body were caused and whether family members were present at the time.

The agency also reportedly sought an explanation as to why the injuries did not appear consistent with routine handling of a body. 

Sources claimed that Giribala Singh did not provide clear answers to several of these questions and remained silent for much of the interrogation.

The investigation into the case is currently underway.

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