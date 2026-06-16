Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Seeks Extension Of Judicial Custody For Accused Till June 30 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) requested the court to extend the judicial custody of accused Samarth Singh and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, till June 30, during a hearing in the Twisha Sharma death case on Tuesday.

Advocate Shubhang Dixit, representing Twisha's side, said that the CBI has not sought police remand at this stage and has only filed an application seeking an extension of judicial custody.

CBI did not receive second post-mortem report yet

Dixit further informed that, in response to an application seeking the second post-mortem report, the CBI told the court that it has not yet received the report. The agency also stated that the report is an important document for the ongoing investigation.

During the hearing, Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh were produced before the court through video conferencing. Both accused attended the proceedings virtually while remaining in judicial custody.

According to Twisha's counsel, the court will now decide on the CBI's request to extend the judicial custody of the accused. The hearing in the case is continuing.

Twisha Sharma's death is being investigated by the CBI. Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh are accused in the case and are currently lodged in judicial custody.

Further developments in the matter are awaited.

Second autopsy report submitted 5 days ago

The second autopsy report of actress Twisha Sharma was submitted to CBI in a sealed evelop on June 10.

According to sources, the report included findings related to her pregnancy, abortion, and the circumstances of her death.

While the first report mentioned body marks, investigators are now scientifically examining the fresh findings to determine if they are routine or significant to the case.