Twisha Sharma Death Case: High Court Reserves Order On Giribala Singh’s Bail After CBI Gets Samarth Singh’s Custody

Twisha Sharma Death Case: HC Reserves Order On Giribala Singh’s Bail After CBI Gets Samarth Singh’s Custody |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of retired judge Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case was held in the High Court on Wednesday.

After hearing arguments from all sides, the court reserved its order on the bail plea. The High Court may pronounce its decision later in the day.

Justice Devnarayan Mishra heard arguments from both sides throughout the day till around 5:20 pm.

During the hearing, the judge remarked that all parties should remain patient and that the court may pronounce its decision later in the day.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s side presented details related to the incident and the investigation carried out so far.

Read Also Twisha Sharam Death Case: Husband Samarth Sharma Handed Over To CBI Custody

7 injury marks before death

The prosecution argued that Twisha Sharma’s first postmortem report had already confirmed 7 injury marks on her body and claimed that these injuries were sustained before her death.

The prosecution also told the court that an FIR in the matter was registered within 12 hours of the incident and that Giribala Singh received anticipatory bail within the next 12 hours without a detailed investigation.

It was further argued that Giribala Singh did not follow the conditions of her bail and allegedly avoided appearing before police despite being called multiple times for questioning.

The prosecution informed the court that CCTV footage and DVRs installed in the house at the time of the incident had already been seized by police.

The prosecution also alleged that Giribala Singh did not cooperate with the investigation at any stage.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing Giribala Singh denied the allegations and argued before the court that she had been cooperating with the investigation.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court reserved its order and is expected to deliver its decision on the anticipatory bail plea soon.

Samarth Sharma’s custody to CBI

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the High Court granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of the main accused in the Twisha Sharma case, Samarth Singh.

Before being presented in court, he was taken to JP Hospital for a medical check-up. The CBI later sought his remand for questioning, which was approved by the court.