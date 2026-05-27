Twisha Sharam Death Case: Samarth Sharma Handed Over To CBI Custdoy | X @SaiRamSays

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major development was reported in Twisha Sharma’s death case on Wednesday, when the Bhopal district court handed over the custody of the main accused, Samarth Singh, to Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI).

Before being produced in court, Samarth Singh was taken to JP Hospital for a medical examination.

Later, around 2:30 pm, the CBI presented him before a special court and sought his remand for further questioning.

After the court approved the request, the accused was taken into CBI custody.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | On Twisha Sharma's death case, Advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel for her family, says, "He (Twisha's husband and accused Samarth Singh) had been granted a 7-day remand by the concerned Magistrate's Court, valid until the 29th. However, in the… pic.twitter.com/X5nbGpWQ0n — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

CBI registers new FIR

Regarding the mater, Advocate Ankur Pandey said, "He had been granted a 7-day remand by the concerned Magistrate's Court, valid until the 29th. However, in the interim, since the State had already granted its consent for the CBI to intervene, the CBI has registered a new FIR. Consequently, the CBI will now conduct the subsequent investigation."

He added, "Therefore, a formal proceeding took place today before the concerned Magistrate. From this point forward, the CBI will conduct the investigation, and Samarth's custody has been officially handed over to the CBI."

#WATCH | Twisha Sharma death case | Bhopal, MP: Twisha's husband and accused Samarth Singh being brought out of Bhopal Court by Police after hearing. pic.twitter.com/0JC3DGexin — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

Samarth’s belongings seized

To strengthen the investigation, the agency has already taken possession of Samarth Singh’s mobile phone, laptop, call detail records (CDR) and other important documents from the local police.

The CBI is now closely examining the digital and documentary evidence linked to the case.

Mother-in-law Giribala to be questioned next

According to CBI sources, the next phase of the investigation will involve questioning former judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh face-to-face.

Investigators are trying to identify contradictions in their statements and connect the sequence of events related to Twisha Sharma’s death.