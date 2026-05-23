Twisha Sharma Death Case: Cops Rush Husband Samarth Singh To Bhopal’s JP Hospital For Medical Examination Amid Heavy Media Movement-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After absconding for over a week in the Twisha Sharma death case, accused Samarth Singh was taken for medical examination at Bhopal's Jay Prakash (JP) District Hospital before being produced in court and sent to police custody on Saturday.

Heavy police security was deployed outside the hospital as media persons gathered in large numbers following his arrival.

A video that has now surfaced shows officials rushing him inside JP Hospital amid heavy police presence.

As soon as he arrived for medical examination, media personnel gathered outside the hospital premises and surrounded the entry gate to capture visuals of the accused.

Watch the video below :

VIDEO | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh being taken to JP Hospital for medical examination.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/i15nZY7ktT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 23, 2026

According to officials, Samarth Singh was arrested from the Jabalpur court premises on Friday after allegedly attempting to surrender.

Reports also claimed he stayed inside a locked courtroom with lights switched off before police took him into custody.

Police later rushed him to the hospital for mandatory medical examination procedures before taking him to the Katara Hills police station.

The visuals are from outside the hospital, where police are trying to manage the crowd and media rush as Samarth, wearing a mask, was escorted inside under tight security.

#WATCH | Twisha Sharma death case | Madhya Pradesh: Twisha's husband and accused Samarth Singh brought to a hospital for a medical examination. He will be prouced before the Court. pic.twitter.com/fqDbRc9S5T — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026

The case has seen major developments over the past few days, including the suspension of Samarth Singh from legal practice by the Bar Council of India and the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordering a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma by an AIIMS Delhi medical board.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Samarth Singh, husband of deceased Twisha Sharma, was brought out of the police station in Bhopal. He will be produced before the court after undergoing a medical examination pic.twitter.com/R12EYSwLU5 — IANS (@ians_india) May 23, 2026

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model and actor from Noida, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

Her family has alleged dowry harassment, while the investigation continues.