Twisha Sharma Death Case: Retired Judge Giribala Singh Likely To Argue Her Own Case In High Court As Bail Cancellation Plea Comes Up

The vacation bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court is set to hear a petition on Monday afternoon seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to retired district judge Giribala Singh, who is accused in the alleged dowry death case of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Singh.

The petition has been filed by the family of Twisha Singh, challenging the relief granted to Giribala Singh earlier by a Bhopal sessions court.

Twisha Singh’s family seeks cancellation of bail

Twisha Singh’s family has approached the high court demanding that the anticipatory bail granted to the retired judge be revoked, arguing that the seriousness of the allegations warrants stricter judicial scrutiny.

The case has drawn attention due to the accused’s judicial background and the sensitive nature of the allegations involving an alleged dowry-related death.

Giribala Singh may argue her own case

According to report in Times Of India, Giribala Singh is likely to present arguments herself before the high court during Monday’s hearing.

Her decision to potentially appear in person and argue her own case has added another layer of interest to the proceedings.

Counsel denies reports of withdrawal

Senior advocate Enosh George Carlo, who is representing Giribala Singh, is also present at the high court and has filed a vakalatnama on her behalf.

This comes amid reports in a section of the media suggesting that the lawyer had withdrawn from the case. However, Carlo denied those reports, confirming that he continues to represent the retired judge.

Case under close watch

The high court’s decision on the plea seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail could be a significant development in the ongoing dowry death case, which remains under close legal and public scrutiny.