Bundelkhand Package: Despite promise, no FIR by Congress govt in 13 months

BHOPAL: Taking shelter of an old government order, the investigation agencies are not registering FIR into the Bundelkhand Mitigation Package.
Recently, the economic offences wing, Sagar unit, registered a complaint (not the FIR) related to the package. The complaint alleged that there were huge financial and procedural irregularities in the Rs 3,800 cr package, given by the UPA-2 government, in 2010.
When Congress was in the Opposition, they had promised that they would register FIRs once they came to power. However, 13 months have gone by and not a single FIR has been registered in the alleged scam.
A five member committee was formed on January 7, 2014 and it was supposed to assess the complaint and forward it to EOW, Lokayukta or a technical experts’ team for further investigation and speedy disposal. Social activist Pawan Ghuwara alleged that since the committee was formed not even a single case was forwarded to the investigation agencies to register the FIR against the tainted officials.
Director General EOW Sushobhan Banerjee informed Free Press that he is aware about the committee and the order.
He said that he is taking the help of the legal experts to look into the order, “But if anyone comes to the EOW to file a complaint it will be registered and if there is sustainable evidence then PE or the FIR will be registered”.
The package was given to overcome the region from the migration problem and also to fight against the drought like situation in the region. During the execution of the package huge financial irregularities were done.
The social and political activists complaint the matter to the present government but of no avail.
A petition was filed in the High Court by Pawan Ghuwara and the Court instructed the government to institute an enquire and also to examine the work from the Chief Technical Examiner.
The departments PHE, forest and others started the enquires and started serving the notices to the official concern, but none of them were charged with strict action. Only change sheets were given and the department tried to close the case.
