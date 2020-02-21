Builders in MP should get power connection after RERA registration: Anthony de Sa, Chairman of RERA writes to ACS energy

BHOPAL: The builders should be given permission for power connection only after they get registered with RERA.
Chairman of RERA, Anthony de Sa, has dashed off a letter to the additional chief secretary of the energy department about it.
There was confusion among RERA, builders and the power distribution companies over how permission for power connection should be given.
Builders take power connection to complete their project. A house should not be sold to a customer until builder is registered with RERA.
The builders are selling houses without RERA registration and power connection. Consequently, the number of illegal colonies is increasing.
To impose a ban on the illegal colonies, RERA has written that the builders will get power connection when they get registered with RERA.
De Sa has written that, for sale of a house constructed on more than 500sq meters and for sale of more than eight units, RERA permission is necessary.
Such projects as have not been registered with RERA are illegal.
He has also written that RERA registration number should be mentioned in the forms for seeking power connection for housing complexes and housing projects. This should be done so that consumers do not face any problem.
