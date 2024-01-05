BRTS Removal: DPR Presented Before Govt

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Detailed Project Report (DPR) on removal of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor in the city prepared by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) was submitted to the state government.

BMC commissioner Frank Noble A told Free Press that the DPR was presented before the government and it is under the process to receive the green signal in a couple of days.

Sources said that DPR focuses on what all needs to be removed from the BRTS corridor and what can be restored. “In the DPR, the options for removal, reconstruction, shifting of bus stands and other options have been given to the government,” an officer associated with the BRTS removal project said.

The work is being done on the various modalities involved in the project. There are many parts in the BRTS removal project and subsequently tenders will be issued.

As far as the estimation of cost involved is concerned then it is being fathomed that around Rs 30 crore will be required and the cash-strapped BMC is looking for funding agencies.