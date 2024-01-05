 BRTS Removal: DPR Presented Before Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBRTS Removal: DPR Presented Before Govt

BRTS Removal: DPR Presented Before Govt

Govt likely to give green signal in couple of days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Detailed Project Report (DPR) on removal of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor in the city prepared by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) was submitted to the state government.

BMC commissioner Frank Noble A told Free Press that the DPR was presented before the government and it is under the process to receive the green signal in a couple of days.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh IAS Reshuffle: Kaushlendra Vikram Singh Posted As Bhopal Collector, Asheesh Singh Is...
article-image

Sources said that DPR focuses on what all needs to be removed from the BRTS corridor and what can be restored. “In the DPR, the options for removal, reconstruction, shifting of bus stands and other options have been given to the government,” an officer associated with the BRTS removal project said.

The work is being done on the various modalities involved in the project. There are many parts in the BRTS removal project and subsequently tenders will be issued.

As far as the estimation of cost involved is concerned then it is being fathomed that around Rs 30 crore will be required and the cash-strapped BMC is looking for funding agencies.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh IAS Reshuffle: Kaushlendra Vikram Singh Posted As Bhopal Collector, Asheesh Singh Is...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Henpecked: 15K Men Harassed By Wives Approached Men's Helpline In 2023

Henpecked: 15K Men Harassed By Wives Approached Men's Helpline In 2023

BRTS Removal: DPR Presented Before Govt

BRTS Removal: DPR Presented Before Govt

Bhopal: 27-Yr-Old School Van Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Dies Minutes Later

Bhopal: 27-Yr-Old School Van Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Dies Minutes Later

MP Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues In State, Guna’s Day Temp Lower Than Night

MP Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues In State, Guna’s Day Temp Lower Than Night

MP: Misbehaviour With Public Unacceptable, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP: Misbehaviour With Public Unacceptable, Says CM Mohan Yadav