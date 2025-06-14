 Body Of Missing 36-Year-Old Recovered From Narmada River In Jabalpur; Police Suspect Drowning
According to police's prima facie the case appears to be of drowning

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 36-year-old, who drowned in the Narmada river on Thursday while taking a bath, was recovered two days later on Friday.

According to information, the incident took place under Shahpura police station area of Jabalpur. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Chakraborty (36), a resident of Shahpura, Ward No. 14.

Family panicked, filed a missing report

According to family members, Rajesh left home on Thursday morning saying that he was going to take bath in the Narmada, but when he did not return till evening, the family got worried.

They looked for him in the surrounding areas, but no clue was found. Lastly, the family reached lodged a missing report.

On Friday morning, the youth's body was seen floating in the river water at Tikra Ghat near Malkachhar area.

It was first spotted by a local , who informed the officials. Later, Shahpura police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

People on the spot interrogated

A probe has been launched into the matter. A team is closely examining the incident and closely tracing Rajesh's activities and events. Whereas family and other people are being interrogated.

According to police's prima facie, the case appears to be of drowning while bathing.

However, the exact cause of death can be confirmed only once the postmortem report arrives.

