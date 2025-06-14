‘MLAs Will Only Learn To Eat & Feed,’ Digvijay Singh Takes Dig At BJP’s Training Camp In Pachmarhi; Raises Questions On DGCA Vacancies After Plane Crash

Digvijay Singh's Taunts BJP On Training Camp; Raises Questions On DGCA Vacancies After Plane Crash |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a dig at BJP’s training camp held in Pachmarhi, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh said the participants would be trained on “how to eat and how to feed.”

Speaking to the media during his visit to Gwalior on Friday, Singh launched multiple attacks on the BJP and also commented on pressing national concerns.

Upon being asked about of his brother Laxman Singh's expulsion, he said "He will remain my younger brother, we do not discuss any political issues with each other. His political ideology, his statements are solely his matter. The decision of the Congress party regarding him is acceptable to all of us,” he said.

Commenting on the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, he said that "This is a very tragic incident, in this, more than half the posts are vacant in the DGCA organization. This is the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee". "The government should tell why these posts are vacant because the entire responsibility of managing the safety of the passengers is on them" he added.

This incident is being investigated and it is expected that it will be investigated in detail.

Singh informed that the process of appointing district presidents is currently underway in the country. He said that certain eligibility have been laid out for the selection and appointments would be made accordingly to strengthen the party’s grassroots structure.