 Bhopal: E-rickshaws Thrive As City Link Buses Cut Down Routes To 6
Currently, only 86 buses are in operation—5 to 7 of them often under repair

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
Bhopal: E-rickshaws Thrive As City Buses On Verge Of Shutdown | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The once robust Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) bus service is rapidly shrinking, now operating on only 6 out of its original 24 routes, leaving thousands of daily commuters scrambling for alternatives. With more service cuts likely next month, the city’s public transport crisis is deepening.

Once boasting a bus every 5 to 10 minutes, BCLL now tests commuters’ patience with wait times exceeding 30 minutes. Ridership has dropped sharply from 1.5 lakh to a mere 10,000–12,000 passengers daily.

Currently, only 86 buses are in operation—5 to 7 of them often under repair. This is a stark contrast to the 368 buses that once ran citywide.

In the absence of dependable public transport, e-rickshaws are filling the vacuum. As per RTO data, over 7,000 e-rickshaws were registered last year, with 1,500 more added this year—a number that excludes thousands of unregistered vehicles.

At Bagh Sewania depot, 149 idle BCLL buses remain unused. These belong to Maa Associates, the former operator that suspended services due to a dispute over dues with the Chalo ticketing app—a matter now settled. However, Maa Associates is seeking compensation for the grounded fleet, and the issue is currently pending in court.

Commuters in Crisis

On Thursday, Laxman Singh, a resident of Vidisha who came to Bhopal for medical treatment, waited for over 40 minutes at ISBT Bus Stand before finally switching to an e-rickshaw.He’s not alone. Across the city, residents are increasingly relying on private transport due to unreliable bus timings.

Case sub-judice: BCCL

BCLL Manager Rohit Yadav said, “We don’t have an immediate solution as the case is sub judice, but we are trying our best to find an alternative,”

Routes Still Operational

SR-2:Neelbad to Katara Hills

SR-4:Karond Square to BairagarhChichli

SR-5: Chirayu Hospital to Avadhpuri

TR-4B: Gandhi Nagar to Vardhman

TR-4: Chirayu Hospital to Rani Kamlapati Station

Route 413:Neelbad to Kokta

