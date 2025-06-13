 MP Horror: Dalit Youth Abducted, Striped Naked & Sodmisied By 3 Men In Dabra
MP Horror: Dalit Youth Abducted, Striped Naked & Sodmisied By 3 Men In Dabra

The accused blackmailed the victim and kept exploiting

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Two accused have been arrested so far.

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Dabra, where a Dalit youth was allegedly sodomised by three men. The cops have arrested two accused, however one is still on a run.

The victim youth lodged a complaint in Jangipura of Dabra.

According to the victim, Kallu Zaheer alias Kallu Rappan and Aashiq Khan, Ashfaq Khan of the same locality took him to Kallu Rappan's house. There, the trio allegedly thrashed him with a belt. The accused allegedly took off the victim's clothes, took turns to sodomise him and even recorded a video of it.

Regarding the incident, the city police station in-charge further revealed that the accused continued exploiting the victim by threatening to make the video viral. The victim confided with his neighbour about the entire incident.

After which both reached the police station to lodge a formal complaint. The police took prompt action by registering a case and taking Kallu Rappan and Aashiq Khan into custody.

The third accused Ashfaq Khan is reportedly absconding. A case has been registered against the three accused under section 377 in the city police station. The absconding accused is being searched and will be arrested soon.

