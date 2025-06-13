VIDEO: ‘Chaat Thela’ Tosses Into Air After Janpad Panchayat CEO’s Speeding Vehicle Rams Into It In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A chaat vendor was injured after a government vehicle belonging to Chhatarpur's Janpad CEO hit his cart on Friday.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. In the footage, the chaat cart can be seen parked on the roadside when the vehicle suddenly approaches and crashes into it, throwing the cart aside. After the collision, CEO Anjana Nagar is seen stepping out of the vehicle and walking toward the injured cart vendor.

Check out the CCTV clip below :

According to information, the incident took place in Bijawar town, where the official car of Janpad Panchayat CEO Anjana Nagar hit the chaat stall, badly damaging it.

At the time of the accident, CEO Anjana Nagar was reportedly inside the vehicle.

The injured vendor was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.

The CCTV footage is now going viral on social media.

Locals who witnessed the crash have raised concerns about careless driving and demanded action against those responsible.

Police and concerned officials have been informed about the incident, and a detailed investigation into the matter is currently underway to determine the exact cause and responsibility.