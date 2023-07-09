BJP's Smriti Irani Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Asks 'Is He Willing To Join Hands With AITC, Playing Game Of Death In West Bengal?'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Women and Child Development & Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, launched a scathing attack against the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, “Did Rahul Gandhi shake hands with the TMC which is playing Mout Ka Khela in West Bengal panchayat elections?”

The matter pertains to Bhopal where she was present on Sunday to attend the regional seminar on Vatsal Bharat organised by the ministry of Women and Child Development Department.

Answering the media questions, she alleged that in West Bengal democratic practices are suppressed and the Congress is trying to make an alliance with the Trinamool Congress.

She asked if the Congress leader is ready to shake hands with the TMC which is playing the ‘game of death’ in the panchayat elections.

