 'BJP Set To Secure Over 400 Seats Under Modi's Leadership': Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Named As Candidate From Vidisha
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'BJP Set To Secure Over 400 Seats Under Modi's Leadership': Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Named As Candidate From Vidisha

'BJP Set To Secure Over 400 Seats Under Modi's Leadership': Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Named As Candidate From Vidisha

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the constituency once again, reaffirming his dedication to the welfare of its residents.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Standing up for the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed his heartfelt admiration and support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting on X, describing him as a visionary leader who has spearheaded India's unprecedented development and welfare initiatives. Chouhan emphasized Modi's pivotal role in shaping India's progress and his commitment to contribute tirelessly towards the fulfillment of the nation's aspirations under Modi's leadership.

Read Also
Chief Minister Renames Air Ambulance Service To 'PM Air Ambulance Service' Amidst Inauguration In...
article-image

Highlighting his deep-rooted bond with the Vidisha parliamentary constituency, Chouhan acknowledged the privilege of serving its people as their elected representative for five consecutive terms. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the constituency once again, reaffirming his dedication to the welfare of its residents.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut March 3: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Industrial Area, Rameshwarm, Yashoda...
article-image

Chouhan underscored Prime Minister Modi's strong resonance with the people of India, he said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure over 400 seats and form the government." He echoed the sentiment of the masses chanting "Modi government once again" with unwavering conviction.

With profound reverence for Prime Minister Modi's guidance and under the leadership of BJP's National President J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, Chouhan pledged his unwavering commitment to serve the people diligently.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Contest From Vidisha, Scindia From...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Contest From Vidisha, Scindia From...

'BJP Set To Secure Over 400 Seats Under Modi's Leadership': Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Named As...

'BJP Set To Secure Over 400 Seats Under Modi's Leadership': Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Named As...

Bhopal Power Cut March 3: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Industrial Area, Rameshwarm, Yashoda...

Bhopal Power Cut March 3: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Industrial Area, Rameshwarm, Yashoda...

Video: Heavy Rainfall Before Rahul Gandhi's Rally In MP's Morena Leaves Crowd Seeking Shelter Under...

Video: Heavy Rainfall Before Rahul Gandhi's Rally In MP's Morena Leaves Crowd Seeking Shelter Under...

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Flags Off 'Queen On The Wheel' 1,400 Km Women Biking Tour To Explore State

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Flags Off 'Queen On The Wheel' 1,400 Km Women Biking Tour To Explore State