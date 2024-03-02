'BJP Set To Secure Over 400 Seats Under Modi's Leadership': Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Named As Candidate From Vidisha

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Standing up for the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed his heartfelt admiration and support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting on X, describing him as a visionary leader who has spearheaded India's unprecedented development and welfare initiatives. Chouhan emphasized Modi's pivotal role in shaping India's progress and his commitment to contribute tirelessly towards the fulfillment of the nation's aspirations under Modi's leadership.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी युगपुरुष और युगदृष्टा हैं। उन्होंने भारत का अभूतपूर्व विकास कर जनकल्याण का इतिहास रचा और अब विकसित भारत का संकल्प भी उनके ही नेतृत्व में पूरा होगा। इस संकल्प को पूरा करने में मुझे भी गिलहरी की तरह योगदान देने का अवसर मिला है।



विदिशा… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 2, 2024

Highlighting his deep-rooted bond with the Vidisha parliamentary constituency, Chouhan acknowledged the privilege of serving its people as their elected representative for five consecutive terms. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the constituency once again, reaffirming his dedication to the welfare of its residents.

Chouhan underscored Prime Minister Modi's strong resonance with the people of India, he said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure over 400 seats and form the government." He echoed the sentiment of the masses chanting "Modi government once again" with unwavering conviction.

With profound reverence for Prime Minister Modi's guidance and under the leadership of BJP's National President J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, Chouhan pledged his unwavering commitment to serve the people diligently.