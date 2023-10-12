BJP Rips Into Digvijaya For Calling 97% Of Raids On PFI As Fake

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has taken former chief minister Digvijaya Singh to task for his statement on Popular Front of India (PFI).

At a press conference in Ujjain on Thursday, Singh said 97% of raids conducted on PFI were found fake. Immediately after Singh’s statement went viral, the BJP launched a scathing attack on him.

In a tweet, Singh has clarified his stand saying that the BJP is wrongly interpreting his statement, and that he is against those who spread communalism. After Singh’s statement, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan posed a question to Priyanka Gandhi.

Chouhan said Singh opposed the action against PFI and wanted to know Congress’s stand on him. PFI provides funds to terrorist organisations, so it is involved in spreading terrorism in the country, he said.

The Congress must say whether it stands with Digvijaya Singh who has put up a question mark on the surgical strike and supported the organisations which are involvedin anti-India activities, Chouhan said.

BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma demanded the Congress to expel Singh from the party. On the other hand, the Congress kept mum on Singh’s statement. The party leaders refused to make any comment on the issue.