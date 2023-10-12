 BJP Rips Into Digvijaya For Calling 97% Of Raids On PFI As Fake
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBJP Rips Into Digvijaya For Calling 97% Of Raids On PFI As Fake

BJP Rips Into Digvijaya For Calling 97% Of Raids On PFI As Fake

CM seeks reply from Priyanka; former CM clarifies his stand

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has taken former chief minister Digvijaya Singh to task for his statement on Popular Front of India (PFI).

At a press conference in Ujjain on Thursday, Singh said 97% of raids conducted on PFI were found fake. Immediately after Singh’s statement went viral, the BJP launched a scathing attack on him.

In a tweet, Singh has clarified his stand saying that the BJP is wrongly interpreting his statement, and that he is against those who spread communalism. After Singh’s statement, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan posed a question to Priyanka Gandhi.

Chouhan said Singh opposed the action against PFI and wanted to know Congress’s stand on him. PFI provides funds to terrorist organisations, so it is involved in spreading terrorism in the country, he said.

The Congress must say whether it stands with Digvijaya Singh who has put up a question mark on the surgical strike and supported the organisations which are involvedin anti-India activities, Chouhan said.

BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma demanded the Congress to expel Singh from the party. On the other hand, the Congress kept mum on Singh’s statement. The party leaders refused to make any comment on the issue.

Read Also
Bhopal: Pregnant Leopard Dies After Being Hit By Train
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Man Swaps Student's ATM Card, Siphons Off Rs 25k

Bhopal: Man Swaps Student's ATM Card, Siphons Off Rs 25k

Bhopal: Woman Crushed To Death By Speeding Vehicle

Bhopal: Woman Crushed To Death By Speeding Vehicle

Bhopal: Nobody Will Remain Without House, Says CM

Bhopal: Nobody Will Remain Without House, Says CM

Bhopal: Man Falls To Death In Nishatpura

Bhopal: Man Falls To Death In Nishatpura

Bhopal: No Work, No Vote, Say DK Honey Homes Residents

Bhopal: No Work, No Vote, Say DK Honey Homes Residents