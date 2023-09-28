BJP In Madhya Pradesh Heading Towards Zero: Former CM Kamal Nath

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Thursday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the BJP in the state was heading towards zero in electoral mathematics.

Nath wrote on X (formerly twitter), "In Madhya Pradesh BJP, One fourth BJP is on the fringes, one fourth are poor and destitute, one fourth are morally losers and one fourth are victimised by Delhi (central leadership). Overall, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh is heading towards zero in electoral mathematics and politically," the former CM further wrote.

Hitting back at Nath's post, BJP Spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal said that the congress leadership and the Congress party had become a joke.

Nath's tweet tells us what is the state of mind of the Congress and Nath himself. The Congress is going through the worst phase across the country and the situation is such that they (Congress) are not able to accept this truth," Agarwal said.

"Posting childish and absurd rhymes by the most senior Congress leader, shows that not only the Congress leadership but the entire Congress party has become a joke," the BJP leader added.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The last Assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after the then Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

