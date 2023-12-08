BJP Govt Will Never Break Trust Of The Public: Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government which is going to be formed in Madhya Pradesh, will never break the trust of the public and will fulfil every promise.

"The love and blessings you have given us, I assure you that we will never break our promise at any cost. This is the pledge of a brother towards his sisters, that he will never let darkness surround their lives. There will be no barriers to the development of the Raghogarh constituency", Chouhan said while addressing the public in the Raghogarh constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

The BJP won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

However, in the Raghogarh constituency, BJP's Heerendra Singh Bunty Peelaghata lost to Congress's Jaivardhan Singh by a margin of 4,505 votes.

Meanwhile, Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked the Congress party and said that on winning the Karnataka assembly polls, they were filled with "arrogance".

"On winning the Karnataka assembly polls, the Congress was filled with arrogance. They forgot that in Madhya Pradesh, people shower their love and blessings on the BJP. I am on 'mission 29'. The BJP has to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the coming general assembly polls and present Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) a garland made of 29 lotuses. You honoured us, I promise to never let you down", Chouhan said.

Speaking on the "Ladli Behna Scheme", he added, "The tenth day of the month is around the corner. The amount given under the 'Ladli Behna Scheme' has increased from 1,000 to 1,200. Gradually, it will reach 3,000. And from 'Ladli Behna', we will work towards 'Lakhpati Behna'. Why should my sisters stay poor and helpless? Your brother has to change your lives".

The BJP is yet to declare its Chief Minister faces in the won states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Amid suspense over the Chief Minister's post, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its Central observers in their recently won states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved Central observers of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," a release from the party said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Pandey and Vinod Tavde, National Secretary General have been appointed as observers in Rajasthan.

In Madhya Pradesh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary have been given the responsibility.

Union Tribal Minister, Arjun Munda, Union Minister Sarbanana Sonowal and BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam have been appointed as observers in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, upon the appointment of the observers in their respective states, Madhya Pradesh BJP in charge, Murlidhar Rao, said that the party will name its CMs for three states within two days.