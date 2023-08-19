Bizzare MP Theft: Naked Man Barges In Shiv Temple, Makes Away With Jewels & Crown

Bizzare MP Theft: Police Arrested Man Who Stole From Shiv Temple Being Naked | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A peculiar incident was reported in Jabalpur, where a thief—all naked— barges in temples at night and steal the precious jewels from the idols of gods and goddesses. The incident was caught in the CCTV cameras. Police have arrested the accused.

The thief has been identified as Bharat Dubey alias Mukesh who lived in the same locality the temple was located in.

The matter pertains to Jabalpur, in which a man would steal the valuable ornaments and idols from an ancient temple of Lord Shiva situated near Mannulal Hospital under Kotwali police station.

Observing the missing elements from the temple, people lodged a complaints continuously, reacting to which Kotwali police started to investigate.

Accussed Is Convicted In A Murder Case, Carries A Dozen Criminal Charges

When the police scanned through the CCTV footage, they found something unexpected. In the videos accused Bharat was seen naked while stealing the brass and silver crowns and other ornaments mounted on the idols of the temple.

Police immediately arrested the accused and asked the reason behind being naked during his thefts. He replied, “I took of all my clothes off and put oil on my body. I thought doing this will avoid people from holding me and I’ll slip from there hands in case I get caught.”

According to police, a dozen of criminal cases have been registered against the accused and he is also convicted by court in a murder case.