Indore: Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla Visits BJP Leader Shekhawat Calls It ‘Courtesy Meet’

Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla at BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat's residence | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the veteran BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat rubbished the claims of crossing over to the opposition, Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla met Shekhawat at his residence on Saturday.

However, both Shukla and Shekhawat termed their meeting as a courtesy meet.

"I met Shekhawat to wish him on his birthday. He has been close to me and my family for years," Shukla said.

The Congress MLA also said that the party will welcome Shekhawat if he joins them.

"It will be welcoming if Shekhawat joins Congress. He along with Satyanarayan Sattan, my father Vishnuprasad Shukla, and Prakash Sonkar had kept the BJP alive but now their party is ignoring them. We welcome Shekhawat to Congress under the leadership of Kamal Nath as our party respects such dedicated leaders," he said.

Meanwhile, Shekhawat said, "I have already cleared the air that I am not leaving BJP. Sanjay is like a son to me and he has come to wish me."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)