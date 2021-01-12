Bird flu in Madhya Pradesh: Jhabua’s Kadaknath test positive; 2700 birds to be culled

BHOPAL: Avian influenza has been detected in samples of the famous Geographical Indication (GI) tagged Kadaknath chicken of Jhabua district on Tuesday.

This is the first case of poultry bird flu infection in Madhya Pradesh; it has already been detected in poultry farms in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Around 2700 Kadaknath chicken of a private poultry farm will be culled as per the central government guidelines and protocol.

Incidentally, this farm had secured an order to supply 2000 Kadaknath to the former cricket team skipper MS Dhoni’s farm house.

Lamented Vinod Meda, the owner of the farm, “Around 2700 Kadaknath birds, including 2000 of those which were part of a consignment ordered by cricketer MS Dhoni, will be culled. My losses will run into lakhs. A team of veterinary doctors and officials is here and taking stock of the situation in the village -- within a radius of one kilometre, as per Centre’s guidelines.’’

The confirmation of avian influenza in the poultry samples collected in Jhabua district has been received from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has, meanwhile, issued an advisory on testing protocols to states, asking them to undertake screening and ensuring suitable bio secure facilities. Constant efforts to generate awareness about avian influenza and how to deal with the situation are being made through various media platforms, including social media. States have been advised to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations.