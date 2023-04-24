Bhopal:MPSEDC starts e-KYC of DBT beneficiaries;Samagra, family-IDs seeded with bank account to check duplicity

Registration for Ladli Behna Yojna underway in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): MP State Electronics Development Corporation has started seeding Samagra and family IDs with their bank accounts for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to ensure that money transferred under government-run schemes reaches genuine beneficiaries and there is no chance of duplicity.

The state government is taking help of technology to fill the lacunas and check fraudsters from getting the benefit of the government schemes. Besides, the linking of the Samagra-ID and family-ID with bank accounts will also check the duplicity thus debarring the beneficiaries from taking advantage of the scheme more than once.

Earlier, it came to light that some beneficiaries were holding more than one bank account and they were getting the money from the government-run schemes in different bank accounts. To stop such malpractices, the MPSEDC has started with e-KYC.

Sources informed that at the primary level the MPSEDC has started the e-KYC (know your customer) like Ladli Behna Yojna, pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes, and PM-CM Kisan Yojna.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and CM Kisan Kalyan Yojna have more than 83 lakh beneficiaries. The accounts of all these beneficiaries are being seeded with their Aadhaar number, Samagra and Family-IDs. The e-KYC of the accounts is underway.

Similarly, the beneficiaries of post-matric scholarship schemes stand at around 7 lakh students, while around 11 lakh are pre-matric students’ beneficiaries. The corporation has completed the verification of more than 3 lakh pre-metric students after seeding Aadhar ID, Samagra and Family-IDs. Sources said that till Monday, more than 1.10 crore beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojna have got themselves registered. It is a herculean task to get their verifications done.

e-KYC of accounts underway

The deputy director of the programme Vinay Pandey told Free Press that the Aadhaar enabled e-KYC of the accounts is underway. In the case of scholarship, other documents including family-ID and Samagra ID are also seeded and checked. Aadhaar is seeded with every bank account number and the agencies of Reserve Bank of India, which checks the seeding of the Aadhaar number with bank accounts filters the correct account number of the beneficiary. In this way only the genuine beneficiaries will get the advantage of the government-run scheme.“Now under the DBT schemes the money will be given to the bank, along with the account number and Aadhaar details. The bank concerned will then transfer the amount into the account holder’s account,” he added.