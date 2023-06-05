Bhopal:1 held for raping 18-yr-old girl, taking her to Rajasthan

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police have arrested a man on charges of raping an 18-year-old girl, holding her captive and taking her to Rajasthan forcibly, the police said.

The police added that the accused man had raped her multiple times in Rajasthan too.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer Anil Bajpai said that accused had been identified as Dinesh Ahirwar (27), a daily wager. His girlfriend Rani lived near a vegetable market in the city. The two met very often.

An 18-year-old girl residing in the house adjacent to Rani used to come to her place daily to manage household chores during which Ahirwar spotted her and asked Rani to introduce him to her.

On May 30, Rani called the girl and sent him along with Ahirwar. Ahirwar took her to his sister’s place in Ashoknagar and allegedly raped her. Later, he forcibly took her to Jaipur in Rajasthan where he held her captive and raped her multiple times.

The girl managed to call her mother somehow and narrated her ordeal to her, who reported the matter to Kamla Nagar police station. Kamla Nagar police personnel established contact with the Jaipur police, who swiftly traced the girl and rescued her. Ahirwar was taken into custody while the girl was sent to Bhopal.

The Kamla Nagar police stated that Ahirwar has committed a similar crime earlier too.