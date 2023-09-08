Bhopal Youths Reel Under Post-Breakup Blues, Take Refuge In Drugs | Representataive Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Psychiatrists of the city are having a hard time dealing with cases, in which people are reeling under post break-up blues. A total of 121 such cases surfaced in last one month in the city, as per data collected by Free Press after contacting psychiatrists of the city.

Doctors told Free Press that most of them are college-goers. Most of them develop suicidal and self-harming tendencies. They resort to smoking cannabis, cigarettes and consuming liquor.

It poses a challenge for psychiatrists to first help the person to rehabilitate and then help him or her to overcome the shock. Head of psychology department at LN Medical College Dr Deepti Singhal said that the worst of such cases was reported three days ago, in which a 21-year-old medical student of her suffered a break-up.

When she was counselled, it came to light that she was too much obsessed with her partner and did not give him space owing to which he began feeling uneasy. The girl did not let him go to the gym and demanded his presence around her for 24 hours.

After her partner broke up with her, she suffered from panic and anxiety. The girl’s condition is said to be stable, according to Dr Singhal. When contacted, Dr Singhal said neuro-linguistic programme (NLP) was the most fruitful therapy for such sufferers.

She added that with the help of NLP, the thinking patterns of the brain are made to change, following which the patients receive and able to view brighter side of life. Psychiatrist Dr Manish Borasi said that after the break-up, those affected should share the ordeal with friends or counselling experts to battle them effectively.

